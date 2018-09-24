INYC hails Pinnick’s re-election as NFF president

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC), has congratulated, Mr. Amaju Pinnick on his re-election as President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Noting that Pinnick’s re-election is no doubt a confirmation of his giant strides in revolutionising the Nigerian football administration.

INYC, in a congratulatory message signed by its president and secretary comrade Oritseweyinmi Agbateyiniro and comrade Appearance Afejuku, said ‘’we are not surprised over Pinnick’s victory in the election given his dedication and contribution to the growth of football in Nigeria and Africa.

“Pinnick’s landslide victory at the poll no doubt is a reflection of the level of his acceptance by all critical stakeholders and lovers of the round leather game both locally and internationally.

“From his superlative track record back home as the former boss of Delta State Sports Commission, we never doubted his capacity to revolutionise football affairs at the glass house.

“During the crisis at the glass house, we weren’t perturbed because we know pinnick will surely pick his strength from the storm and come out stronger and victorious.

“Shine on and put Nigeria football on the global map, so that even your distractors will have no choice than to say that Pinnick was the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria football”.