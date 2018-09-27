Int’l, local airlines recorded 19,671 delayed, cancelled  flights in 6 months

By Favour Nnabugwu

lagos—The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said no fewer than 41 international and local airlines recorded 19, 671 cases of delayed and 443 cancelled flights in six months this year.

The Director-General of NCAA, Muhtar Usman, made the disclosure at an interactive forum with Aviation Agencies and Airlines’ Information Managers in Lagos.

Breaking down the figures from January to June, 2018, Usman said, “The eight domestic airlines recorded a total of 16,880 delayed flights with 253 cancellations.”

UBA emerges most innovative digital bank

“Also, 33 airlines on the international routes recorded 2,443 delayed and cancelled 95 flights.”

According to him, “Flights can be delayed or cancelled for safety and operational reasons, especially during adverse weather conditions, but they must be done in accordance with standard civil aviation regulations.”

He said all airlines had been warned against incessant flight delays and cancellations.