Int’l Day of Peace: It is important for political actors to work together – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged political actors and their supporters in Osun State to shun acts capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election holding in the state on Saturday, September 22.



Obaseki made the call in commemoration of the International Day of Peace, marked every September 21, by the United Nations (UN) and its various organs.

The governor said, “Political actors and their supporters in Osun State should eschew acts capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the polls. This is the least anyone could ask for in such a contest.”

He noted, “It is important for political actors to work together to engender peace before, during and after the elections. This must be the watchword in such a contest and I believe necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the peaceful conduct of the election.”

Obaseki noted that as the country prepares for the 2019 polls, a non-violent approach to resolving disagreements must be adopted, stressing, “As political parties work towards the 2019 elections, and the campaigns build to a fever pitch, Nigerians would be better off with a non-violent approach to accommodating opposing political views. Conscious efforts must be made to avoid acts that threaten peaceful living which is the foundation of socio-economic development.”

The governor commended the UN on the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and for promoting peace across the globe, adding, “Our commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts has been demonstrated in resolving communal clashes and adherence to the rule of law. We have done this by passing and upholding laws that place everyone on the same level before the law no matter how highly placed they are in society. At the same time, we appreciate the role of the UN and civil rights groups who work in ensuring peace among humans.”

According to the United Nations, the 2018 Theme for the International Day of Peace is: “The Right to Peace – The Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70,” which marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Universal Declaration states in Article 3 that everyone has the right to life, liberty, and security of person. These elements according to the global body “build the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world.”