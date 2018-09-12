Insecurity: Nigerians yet to see impact of $1bn ECA withdrawal – Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Wednesday, said Nigerians were yet to notice any significant improvement in the security challenges in the country, despite the withdrawal of $1 billion from Excess Crude Account, ECA, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to tackle the menace.

He stated this, Wednesday, while playing host to a delegation of European Union, EU, led by Head, EU Delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen.

The PDP boss, who expressed dissatisfaction with the elections conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the past few years, also chided the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, accusing it of allowing itself to be used as instrument of intimidating and harassing the opposition by the government, led by All Progressives Congress, APC.

He reiterated the commitment of the party to transparency in the process leading to the selection of its presidential candidate, adding that the leadership of the party was prepared to engage international bodies to witness how it would conduct its affairs.

Earlier in her remarks, Bridget Merkussen, Deputy Director (African Division) of the EU in charge of European External Action Services, EEAS, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said they were at Wadata Plaza to “discuss preparations for the 2019 elections.

“I think the world will definitely be watching Nigeria in the months to come. We have worked together in every election since 1999.

“At European Union, we talk to all parties, all partners and we are looking forward to work together again to have free and fair elections and also to jointly work together to strengthen the process, the electoral and democratic processes and institutions and to make them to do their work.”

“We know there are mature and strong political parties in Nigeria and you have a strong history. That is why we are here to discuss opportunities for cooperation.”

Also on the delegation was Richard Young, Minister and EU Deputy Head of Delegation.