Initiative for religious leaders to vet political office candidates launched

By Emmanuel Aziken

LAGOS—AN initiative for Christian and Islamic religious leaders to collaborate to interrogate the capacity of political office aspirants has been launched.

The move, spearheaded by the Dr. Kenny Martins-led Legacy Initiative International hopes to enthrone the God factor in the consciousness of voters that would in the end help to enthrone good governance by political office holders.

Towards this direction, the LII hopes to bring Christian and Muslim leaders together after separate conclaves of the Christian clergy in Lagos and Islamic leaders in Kaduna.

Dr. Martins, grand patron of the Legacy Initiative International was flanked by other patrons of the group, including Bishop Bayo Babalola, Bishop Oscar Ossai, Prince Chudi Chukwuani and the group’s national secretary, Chief Johnny Ucheagha at the media unveiling of the initiative in Lagos.

Martins said: “Let Christian and Muslim leaders sit together to formulate a template for solution and play the power game together, interrogate the candidates and when you have found them worthy you preach about them from the pulpit and from the mosques.

“We are canvassing now for PVCs and people are getting aware, the Adeboyes, the Oyedepos are doing so, but when they have gotten these PVCs, what do they do with it?

“Let the first eleven from the religious leaders take over the government so that our country can move forward.”

