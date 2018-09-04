Information minister condoles late retired Director’s family

Abuja – The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family of late Dominic Onyechi, a retired Director in the ministry.



Mohammed made this known in a statement by Mr Timothy Oyedeji, Director of Public Relations and Protocol in the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the late Onyechi was in Charge of Publication Production Department, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture when he retired in August 2016.

The minister recalled that the deceased was employed in 1982 at the then Executive Office of the President, Department of Information, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mohammed said the deceased rose through the ranks to become a director in 2012.

“While in active service, late Onyechi served at the headquarters in different capacities.

“He later ventured into legal practice and became the management partner, Unity Chamber in Abuja on retirement in 2016, ‘’the minister said.

In a related development, the Head of the deceased’a family, Mr Fred Onyechi, said a “Requiem Mass’’ was scheduled to hold at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, at 4pm on Aug.31.

Onyechi said the Requiem the occasion would be followed by valedictory court session, Onitsha, Anambra on Sept. 5 at 9.a.m.

According to him, lying in state has been arranged to take place at his residence, plot 38, Phase 1, Trans Nkisi Layout, Onitsha on Sept.7.

“Also, funeral mass will hold at Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Onitsha and he will be interred immediately.

“The deceased is survived by his wife, Mrs Nonyem Onyechi, two children and relations,’’ he said. (NAN)