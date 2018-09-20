Infantino: I’m surprised no French players up for FIFA Best award

GIANNI Infantino, FIFA president, admitted his surprise that none of the finalists of The Best award are French, after their World Cup win.

“It surprised me, it’s true,” said Infantino. “The vote is 25 per cent of the captains of the national teams with FIFA, 25 per cent of the coaches, 25 per cent journalists and 25 per cent from the public.

“Maybe the people thought that France are already world champions and they had to vote for other people.”

The FIFA chief added: “There were some French players who had an exceptional World Cup.

“The absence of a French finalist shows that France own as a team, that speaks well of Didier Deschamps and all his players.”