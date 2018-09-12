INEC reacts to partisan allegations, assures of free, fair, credible elections

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Following the vote of no confidence passed on it by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governors’ Forum, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has again expressed its commitment to the conduct of a free, fair and credible general elections next year.



Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said since the inauguration of the current leadership of the Commission in November 2015, it has been putting various measures in place to improve and strengthen the Electoral Process.

“And in doing so, the Commission has also carried all stakeholders along. Not only that, by putting all cards on the table at all times, INEC has continually demonstrated integrity, transparency and efficiency”.

He said; “the efforts are paying off. Only on August 31, the Commission brought the Continuous Voter Registration CVR to a close after registering a record 14.5million voters in 16 months.

“The Commission has also conducted about 190 different types of elections, including Six governorship elections, none of which has been overturned. From the feedback we are getting from Nigerians, they are appreciative of our efforts and our pledge is that we will deliver a free, fair and credible 2019 General Elections”.

The PDP Governors’ Forum had Monday reviewed affairs of the country, noting that “INEC needs to reinvent itself as a truly independent umpire of the electoral process in the country. For now, we have no confidence in INEC. The commission has conducted itself as a tool of the APC-led federal government, especially with the roles of the Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu, and a National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari”.