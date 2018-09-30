Independence Day: Prioritise construction sector to revive economy – Operators urge FG

Some operators in the building sector say the benefits of the country’s independence have not been felt in the housing and construction industry.

In separate interviews with Newsmen on Sunday in Lagos, the operators urged governments to prioritise the industry for Nigeria’s economic revival.

They insisted that the federal and state governments should stimulate the economy through the housing and construction industry, which they said was “left unattended for long time.”

Mr Jide Oke, former Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NUQS) Lagos Chapter, said the governments should focus more on development of capital projects as a way of stimulating the economy.

Oke lamented the slow pace of construction activities across the country.

According to him, it is through capital project developments that money can start coming into the country, which will revive the economy from the effects of recession.

He called for the review and implementation of various housing and construction polices enacted in the past to jump-start activities in the industry.

“Since Independence till now, the housing industry has not enjoyed remarkable growth. So many Nigerians do not have access to decent houses.

“In a country that is marking 58th Independence Anniversary, the housing deficit is still over 17 million. This is not healthy for a developing country like Nigeria.

“The mortgage system, the National Housing Fund (NHF) among others are not effective.

“Nigeria should benefit from the experience of other countries. In other countries, people own and build houses through the mortgage system.

“Let the government revisit/review the various polices surrounding these programmes to make them effective again,” he said.

Oke urged the governments to be consistent with the housing and construction programmes as well as polices, saying lots of housing polices in the past had not been implemented.

Prof. Timothy Nubi, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos, said the construction sector had the potential to revive and grow the Nigerian economy.

Nubi said construction activities would provide more job opportunities to a large number of people at a time.

He pointed out that the efforts should be made toward embarking on more housing and infrastructure projects.

“Though, housing and infrastructure projects are capital-intensive, the government must not wait until the economy becomes very financially buoyant to embark on them.

“Let the government take the bull by the horns by investing in infrastructure/housing projects because when construction works are going on, a lot of people will be gainfully engaged,” he said.