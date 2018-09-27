Imo PCC chief worries over inadequate funding

OWERRI—The Public Complaints Commissioner in charge of Imo State, Chief Willie Amadi, has cried out that inadequate funding and logistical support was posing serious challenge to the smooth running of the state office.



Chief Amadi, who raised the alarm while briefing journalists yesterday in his office, also explained that the Commission has only one vehicle servicing the entire state.

“Funding challenges are real. Logistical support is grossly inadequate. The Commission’s operations are majorly undertaken in the field, requiring a steady movement of investigation officers. Regrettably, only one vehicle is servicing the entire state. You can imagine what can be achieved under such reality”, Amadi said.

The PCC Commissioner equally lamented that: “The Commission is not connected to the public power supply. Consequently, we have been running operations solely on personal generator. With inadequate capacity to support optimal operations, the implication is grave.”

Giving an insight into the status of complaints, as at September 20, 2018, Chief Amadi said that the establishment received a total of 90 complaints and successfully resolved 40.

“Let me make it clear that henceforth, no person or body, however highly placed, will ignore the Commission’s request for information. The compliance to summons under the PCC Act is personal and not delegatory”, Amadi said.

Answering a question, the Imo PCC boss explained that the Commission’s services are at no cost to the aggrieved person or parties.

“It is unfortunate that many people still do not know about the Commission and by the same token, do not benefit from its free service delivery”, the Commissioner said.

While saying that “the few who are aware of the Commission, are not too sure of the nature of complaints that fall within our purview and how to proceed”, Chief Amadi also reasoned that “the implication is that aggrieved persons and bodies suffer silently”.