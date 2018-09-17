Imo oil communities marginalized, says Okorocha’s former aide

…As youths insist on MoU with oil companies

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AN immediate past Deputy Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Kingsley Uju, yesterday said he was worried that the oil communities in the state were under represented.

He spoke to newsmen in Owerri while declaring his interest to vie for Ohaji-Egbema-Oguta-Oru West Federal Constituency.

This came as youths of oil communities in the state led by Emmanuel Chinonye Ugorji said the call for oil companies in the area to sign the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMOU, with the host communities was not to witch-hunt any individual.

Uju also attributed some of the troubling situation in the areas to ineffective representation at the National Assembly.

Okorocha’s aide said: “In Ohaji-Egbema, we have the highest deposit of gas in the entire country and about eight oil companies operate here but this does not in anyway reflect on the lives of the people nor does it tell on the state of infrastructure.

“So, I am seeking to represent the good people of Ohaji-Egbema-Oguta-Oru West Federal Constituency because of the need to change the narrative and ensure that the people get their due to the people as a result of the mineral deposits God has endowed them with. I will also pursue and attract federal projects that will transform the constituency.

“The idea of renovating primary schools and health centres by NDDC as projects in the oil bearing communities in Imo State will no longer be tolerated. There should be tangible projects that can impact the lives of the people.”