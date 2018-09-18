Imo APGA tasks new members on party secrets

Owerri – Mr Peter Ezeobi, the state Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo, has charged new members to respect the rules and regulations of the party and refrain from divulging its secrets.



Ezeobi gave the charge on Tuesday in Owerri while receiving no fewer than 50 persons who defected to the party from other parties.

He also urged them to be loyal to the party and join hands with old members to strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

He further admonished them to protect and preserve the party’s legacies.

The chairman assured that the party would provide a level playing ground for all card-carrying members, both old and new.

“No group ever succeeds without unity of purpose,” Ezeobi said, adding, “I hereby urge you to be loyal to the party and desist from divulging party secrets to non-members.”

He decried the spate of backbiting among party members, saying that the development was capable of polarising the party.

He encouraged them to feel free to express their views on any party issues, saying that party interest superceded personal interest.

The new members who took an oath of allegiance during the brief ceremony, pledged to be faithful and uphold the tenets of the party.

A majority of the defectors were also members of the Imo State Amalgamated Markets and Traders Association. (NAN)