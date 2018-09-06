Imo APC to discuss modalities for direct primaries today

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will today discuss the strategies and modalities to be adopted for direct primaries for the party in the state.

Vanguard learnt yesterday in Owerri that the meeting under the leadership of Dan Nwafor would take place at the Imo International Convention Center, IICC, and would be attended by only those invited.

This is coming a day after the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party made official it’s timetable for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A statement signed by the state secretary of the party, Ireagwu Obioma and made available to Vanguard, said: “This is to invite the members of Imo State Executive Committee, SEC, of the All Progressives Congress to an emergency SEC meeting on Thursday 6th September, 2018. Agenda is mode of primary election and attendance is mandatory for authorised members only.”

At the time of filling this report, it was not clear whether the members of the Imo Allied Forces, which the embattled Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume belong will be in attendance.

However, Vanguard was told that the meeting which would involve major stakeholders of the party would consider various options to avoid a situation that will lead to having parralel primaries especially on the 25th of September, scheduled for the governorship position.

The battle has been raging among the members of the party, regarding who picks the gubernatorial ticket of APC, in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha, has endorsed his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his prefered candidate for APC, just as the members of Imo Allied Forces, are kicking against such move.