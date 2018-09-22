Imo APC crisis: Oshiomhole urges Rochas to cede 45 per cent structure to Uzodinma

AHEAD the forthcoming primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has appealed to the Governor Rochas Okorocha led faction of the party to take 55 per cent of the party structure in the state while the other group led by Senator Hope Uzodinma takes 45 per cent so as to achieve lasting peace in the Imo APC.

He also said the party may adopt direct primaries in the state to avoid litigations that may affect the candidates of the party “Besides, all of you have agreed you are popular, so we may have to adopt the direct primaries mode so that all the aspirants will go and test their popularities”, he said.

Oshiomhole stated this at a peace meeting held on Thursday just as he recognized that Governor Okorocha is the leader of the party in the state. “Therefore, I will not allow any body to take him for granted or rubbish his personality”Oshiomhole added. Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Acho Ihim led the governor’s group while Senator Uzodinma led the other group.

The APC boss who described the first congresses held in Imo State under the Chief John Oyegun led administration as a fraud, stressed the need for the warring members to sheath their sword in the interest of the party, noting that “the essence of this meeting is to seek equity and justice. I respect Governor Rochas because he is one governor that fought to ensure we have APC in Imo State.

But now more people are joining the party, the House has got bigger, we need peace in Imo state and I am urging you people to reconcile and harmonize.