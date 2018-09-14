Imo APC coalition insists on direct primaries

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—MEMBERS of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, Coalition Alliance rose from their meeting held at the Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation Headquarters, Okigwe Road , Owerri, and maintained that the party in the state must key into the decision of the National Executive Committee to employ direct primaries in selecting the party’s candidates for the 2019 election.

Speaking to newsmen, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere stressed that members of the party in the state are in support of the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that the state chapter of the party must abide by the direct primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

His words: “We are for the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari and for the party but we are insisting that the State chapter of the party must abide by direct primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections as has been directed by the party and the national leadership of the party. By this way, every member of the party across the state would determine who they want for the various elective positions”.

He also pointed out that “a situation where the state governor, Rochas Okorocha had conducted what he described as a mock primaries amongst his loyalists is unacceptable by members of the party in the state”.

According to Madumere: “The state governor cannot conduct what he called mock primaries to determine candidates of the party for various elective positions for 2019, amongst his loyalists in total disregard to the directives of the national leadership of the party. We will not accept this position as this amounts to imposition of candidates”

Speaking also, Senator Hope Uzodinma maintained that “for the party to retain the state in 2019, the state chapter of the party must follow the directives of the National Executive Committee on the issue of direct primaries as a way to determine candidates of the party for every elective position.”