Imo APC coalition insists on direct primaries

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—MEMBERS of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, Coalition Alliance rose from their meeting held at the Senator Hope  Uzodinma Campaign Organisation Headquarters, Okigwe Road , Owerri,  and maintained that the party in the state must key into the decision  of the National Executive Committee to employ direct primaries in  selecting the party’s candidates for the 2019 election.

Speaking to newsmen, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere stressed that members of the party in the state are in  support of the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting  that the state chapter of the party must abide by the direct  primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general  elections.

His words: “We are for the re- election of President Muhammadu  Buhari and for the party but we are insisting that the State chapter  of the party must abide by direct primaries for the selection of candidates for the 2019 general elections as has been directed by the  party and the national leadership of the party. By this way, every  member of the party across the state would determine who they want for the various elective positions”.

He also pointed out that “a situation where the state  governor, Rochas Okorocha had conducted what he described as a mock  primaries amongst his loyalists is unacceptable by members of the party in the state”.

According to Madumere: “The state governor cannot conduct what he called mock primaries to determine candidates of the party for various  elective positions for 2019, amongst his loyalists in total  disregard to the directives of the national leadership of the party. We will not accept this position as this amounts to imposition of  candidates”

Speaking also, Senator Hope Uzodinma maintained that “for the party to retain the state in 2019, the  state chapter of the party must follow the directives of the National  Executive Committee on the   issue of direct primaries as a way to determine candidates of the party for every elective position.”

 


