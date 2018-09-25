I’m wooing private sector through Dangote, Otedola — Pinnick

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated that he decided to extend VVIP invitation to the duo of Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola to be part of the FIFA award in London as a way of further wooing the private sector to be part of Nigerian football.

Amaju who spoke exclusively to Newsmen in London said the duo of Dangote and Otedola were very impressed after the FIFA awards night where Modric was crowned the World Best.

“I m happy the two captains of industry in Nigeria accepted my invitation. They left the venue very impressed with the quality of people running football in the world and how the leadership of FIFA appreciates Nigeria.

This is part of what we are doing as a soccer federation to get the private sector involved in the game back home. As I said before the Katsina election, our vision is to see how football can become self sustaining in Nigeria so that government’s role would be that of protection and not bringing out tax payers money that can be channelled into other critical areas,” Amaju said.

The NFF boss disclosed that his board would be meeting with Dangote in a matter of days to see how he would partner with the soccer federation.

It would be noted that the NFF under Amaju has attracted several corporate sponsors with energy giants Aiteo paying the salaries of all the national team coaches.