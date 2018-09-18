I’m waiting to congratulate Nwosu as new Imo gov —Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday predicted victory of his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu,saying he was only waiting to shake hands with him (Nwosu), as the incoming governor of the state, after 2019 gubernatorial election.

Okorocha spoke at the Imo government house, during the swearing ceremony of Mr Mark Uchendu, as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo State, nine permanent secretaries and others by the acting solicitor, Ministry of Justice, Chinyere Ibeh who represented Attorney General of Imo State.

Also among those who took oath of office, were Deputy Chief of staff domestic, Ijeoma Ignoanusi, Deputy Chief Staff operation, Victor Onyekwere.

While the permanent secretaries, include Chukwuemeka Valentine Duru, T.U.C Nwokonkwo, G.E. Nnah, Ogudoro E.A. Ezirim Darlington O, Chibuzo Obinna, Emenalo Chikaodi R, Ozuzu P.N. and Njoku John.

Okorocha said: “This administration will end stronger. Let me tell you for the remaining seven months left for me I will do the same things I did in seven years in office. I will repair all the schools in the state. I am sorry for some of you who say that I have destroyed all the roads. It is because of the unprecedented rainfall. I wonder if the rains are acidic. I assure you that we will put them in order. I want to assure you that my people my people empowerment programme will kick off. It will start with the first names that will be submitted by the traditional rulers of our communities. My government is a government of the poor. I have come to save the lives of numerous poor Imo indigenes.

“We are going to begin to let our people know the projects we had done since the inception of this administration. What I am doing is to lay the foundation for any governor that will come into Imo state. When Uche Nwosu, becomes the governor, he will have no business building roads and developing the Owerri urban cities. Today, Uche Nwosu is the immediate past chief of staff, I pray that one day, I will shake your hands as the immediate past governor of Imo State.”

Responding on behalf of other appointees, the SSG, Uchendu said: “I can’t express my happiness. All I can do is to give you assurance. If it is a jinx that governors cannot transmit power properly to his successor I will break the jinx. Udenwa did not and Ohakim did not. I will put my life and blood to see that I break that jinx. Anybody that cannot deliver his ward has no business to be here.”