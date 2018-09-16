I’m still in race for Delta assembly —Tebite

Elizabeth Uwandu

FRONT line aspirant for the Ughelli South Constituency seat, Honourable Taleb Tebite has refuted rumours that he has stepped down from running for the position at the Delta State House of Assembly come 2019.

Hon Tebite who disclosed this at a well attended meeting with Ughelli South PDP leaders, elders and delegates, at Okpare-Olomu, Ughelli South LGA, weekend, re-affirmed that he is still in the race and will not step down for any aspirant.

The House of Assembly hopeful stressed that he is not in the contest for personal aggrandizement but was called by his constituents to run for the position and as such cannot disappoint them.

He urged party faithful to sustain their support for him, as he has a better chance of clinching the position, noting that he is an experienced, known and trusted hand.

Hon Tebite also urged the people to support the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

Earlier, the Director General of Hon Taleb Tebite campaign organisation, Dr Matthew Kwode said the meeting was called to inform them of recent developments in the Ughelli South LGA chapter of the PDP.

He explained that leaders of the party had held series of meetings with House of Assembly aspirants in the constituency including Hon Taleb Tebite.

Dr Kwode noted that since 1999, the House of Assembly seat in Ughelli South constituency has always been vied for by aspirants from the three component axis that make up the constituency and wondered how and where the idea of zoning, as canvassed by some few persons, came from.

He called for a free and fair primary elections where all aspirants for the position will slog it out in line with the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Some leaders who spoke on behalf of the three axis in the constituency including, Olorogun Eric Sajini, Chief Johnbull Ubogu, Hon John Obovwera, Olorogun Ruth Odibo and Comrade Christian Moke, moved a motion affirming their support for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, the aspiration of Hon Taleb Tebite to represent the constituency at the House of Assembly and all PDP candidates in the general elections.

The leaders insisted that they invited Hon. Tebite to run for the position following his track record and insisted that he should not step down for any aspirant.

The motion was unanimously seconded with a voice vote by all present.

Responding, Hon Tebite who spoke in fluent Urhobo language, thanked the people for their support for him, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP, restating his love for the Governor and his unflinching commitment to the Party.

Hon Tebite promised not to disappoint the generality of Ughelli South people, if given the mandate.