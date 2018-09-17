I’m still in Abia guber race – Nwosu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, Sir Friday Nwosu, has dismissed reports of his withdrawal from the race, stressing he remains committed to his quest to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 elections.

In an interview with Vanguard, Nwosu stated that he remained the candidate to beat for the APC ticket and the 2019 Abia governorship poll and would not be distracted by those he described as ‘purveyors of false information and dirty politics’, who are out to cause disaffection in Abia APC.

He accused those afraid of his rising popularity in the APC of spreading the false reports of his withdrawal from the APC governorship race, declaring “The public should ignore rumours that I, Sir Friday Nwosu has withdrawn or stepped down from the Abia governorship race. The APC and good people of Abia as well as my teeming supporters should be aware that I’m still in the race.”

The rumour is unfounded and deceitful and a figment of the imagination of the people spreading it. I remain the aspirant to beat; my team is busy working towards emerging the APC flag bearer in the governorship election. I have my hands on the plough, there is no going back. By God’s grace, I will emerge the APC standard bearer in Abia. I can tell you that no aspirant for the Abia APC ticket has been adopted or anointed. The presidency has also issued a statement that it has not endorsed any aspirant from Abia.