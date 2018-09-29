I’m not aware Koker’s contract with Chocolate City has expired—Label mate, Ckay

By Rotimi Agbana

Chocolate City music artiste, Ckay, has revealed that he is not aware his label mate, Koker’s contract with the record label has expired or if he is still signed on to the label.

In a chat with Showtime, the singer who once boasted that he would surpass MI, Jesse Jagz and Ice Prince on the music scene, denied knowledge of Koker’s exit from the label.

“I have no knowledge of that. Until an official statement has been made you shouldn’t make assumptions. But you could ask him to clarify though, but as far as I know, I can’t say anything of the sort at this moment”, he said.

Recall that in a report, President of Chocolate City, Jude Abaga, a.k.a MI, said Koker’s five years contract with the label expired and he refused to renew it because he has established his own record company.

“Koker just started his own record company, but Dice Ailes is still signed to Chocolate City. Koker was with us for five years and his contract expired before he left. Koker didn’t wake up one day and leave Chocolate City. He had a five-year contract with us and we are proud of what he did. No one knew him before he joined us but now he is popular in the music industry”, he said.