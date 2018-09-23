I’m in Zamfara gov race to end banditry; restore Gusau’s lost glory — Daudu Lawal

One of the All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Zamfara State, Daudu Lawal, has said that he is in the race to find ways and means of ending the cycle of banditry that has destroyed the economic life of the people and restore the lost glory of Gusau, the state capital.



Lawal told Sunday Vanguard that he was determined to revive the economic status of Gusau, which was only second to Kano in terms of commercial power before insecurity occasioned by unemployment and visionless leadership, swept away the fortunes.

Lawal said it was also unacceptable that Zamfara State, which is the richest in terms of mineral resources, is bereft of investors to harness them for the benefit of the people, thereby leaving them to wallow in squalor and frustration.

“You can even see that the high level of crime in Zamfara State is man-made since we do not have similar violence in our neighbouring states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina. As a result of the unchecked criminality, Gausu which was the second largest commercial town in Northern Nigeria after Kano is dead,” Lawal lamented.

“Today, farmers in the state, which is mostly agrarian, cannot go to their farms because the bandits openly attack and display the body parts of those who defy them to ply their trade. I can tell you that the high level of banditry that we are witnessing in Zamfara State today is caused by idleness of the youths because there is no form of economic activity that is engaging the youths and take them off the street.

The former First bank top official, said he had decided to join the race in order to rescue the state from the path of backwardness and stagnation and create opportunities for the people of the state using his wealth of experience in the banking and economic sector.

Lawal said he was encouraged by the youths to go into the race so as to create massive employment for them and restore the lost glory of Gusau.

“I am in the race for the sake of the youths of Zamfara, who have been urging me to take the leap and I have done so hoping to win the race and render quality service to the state and its people in a way they have never seen,” the former banker, who has already been screened, said.