I’ll stop insecurity in Nigeria, says David Mark if elected

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—FORMER Senate President, Senator David Mark, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999 said yesterday, that he has the key that will stop insecurity of lives and property which has been a recurring decimal in the country.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, remains the only option that could change the ‘change agenda’ of the ruling All Progressives Party, APC.

Senator Mark said this at the PDP secretariat where he made his intention to contest run for presidential election known to chieftains of the party in Oyo State.

He said: “The PDP is a better option and we are ready to change the change for a better Nigeria. The ruling party, APC, used the change mantra to deceive the people of Nigeria, but now, I can tell you that the PDP is set to change the change for a better Nigeria.

“I am the last man standing among the 13 PDP aspirants, and I promise to change all the sectors and ministries in Nigeria for the betterment of our people. I know the problem of Nigeria and because of my experience in governance; I know I can change things better for Nigeria.”