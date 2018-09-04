Finally Fani-Kayode bows, says he ‘ll report to Police headquarters

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday agreed finally to answer the summon Police issued him to appear before it at its headquarters.

Disclosing this via his facebook handle, the frontline critic of the President Muhamadu Buhari led administration prayed God to be with him as he sojourns to the place.

“I will report to the Inspector General of Police’s office at Force Headquarters in Abuja at 12.00 noon today in response to the invitation that they sent to me last week. The invitation indicated that they want to question me about one of my essays. The Lord is with us!”, he said.

Recall that Fani-Kayode had prayed court to quash and declare as illegal, a summon Police issued him to appear at its headquaters to be interrogated over allegations bordering on conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehold and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Vanguard had reported that he equally prayed the court to declare that the said letter of invitation by the police was unlawful, unjustifiable, illegal and unconstitutional.

Fani-Kayode through his lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo urged the court to declare that in accordance with the 1999 constitution, as amended, he cannot be so invited by law enforcement agents for undisclosed reasons and without adequate notice.

However, it seems that what he called unconstitutional was on Tuesday turned constitutional as he agreed to storm the force headquarters to respond to their questions.