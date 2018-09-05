I’ll defeat Buhari in 2019 – YDP presidential aspirant

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Presidential aspirant on the platform of Young Democratic Party, YDP, Ambassador Emiaso Ogheneoro, has vowed to dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

Declaring his intention to contest in Warri, Delta State, Ambassador Emiaso lamented the level of poverty in the country, urging Nigerians to unite with his party to chase the All Progressives Congress, APC, out of power at the centre.

Emiaso who was a former senior staff in Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, said he was prepared to transform the country’s economy for the better.

“We don’t have roads, we don’t have power. Things are not working they should.”