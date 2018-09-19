IKEJA CONSTITUENCY II: Constituents purchase nomination form for Adefemi

MEMBERS of Ikeja Constituency II have thrown their weight behind the aspiration of a Lagos State House Assembly aspirant, Mr. Adefemi Kamaldeen Adefemi, saying that he is better placed to represent the area.

The constituents stated this in Lagos when they purchased the nomination form for the aspirant.

They noted that their action was influenced by the decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to elect their candidates through direct primaries.

The constituents, who said this under the auspices of Coalition of Progressives Youth, expressed confidence that Adefemi would perform better in the area of community development and quality representation.

President of the group Mr. Lanre Wale, said: ‘’ Today is historical in the heart of members of Ikeja Constituency II family as the coalition of youths in Ikeja and Ojodu decided to endorse the aspiration of Adefemi. Since our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu believes in the participation of the people in deciding, who becomes their representative.’’