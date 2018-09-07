Ijaw not custodians of Delta South senatorial seat —INYA

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—ISOKO National Youth Assembly, INYA, has frowned at media reports credited to the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, that the ljaw ethnic nationality was not ready to relinquish Delta South senatorial district’s seat to any other ethnic group in the district in the 2019 general election.

It said the Ijaws are not custodians of the senatorial seat which it noted, “belongs to three major ethnic groups, Ijaw, Itshekiri, Isoko byextensionally, Urhobo.”

INYA, in a statement by its Director of Media and Strategy, Eniwake Orogun said: “While we respect and honour the constitutional right of any individual or ethnic group to vie for any position within the senatorial district under any political platform, we condemn any notion or sentiment that connotes sole right to perpetuity or dominance of a group over the rest of us within the zone at the upper legislative chambers of the National Assembly, and insist that our shared interest must be respected by all.”