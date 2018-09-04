IGP donates cow, food items to orphanage home

…Advices parents to birth to number of children they can cater for

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday in Lagos, donated food items and a cow to children at the Safe Our Soul ,SOS children village in Isolo area , with an advice to parents to give birth to the number of children they could cater for, rather than abandoning them on the streets.

Represented by the Area Commander ‘D’ Mushin, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, he lamented that some of the abandoned children did not only constitute public nuisance but were used by robbers to perpetrate heinous crimes across the nation.

The Police Chief explained that the gesture was part of activities to mark the just concluded Sallah , as well as to give the children a sense of belonging.

He said: ” We are here to donate some items to SOS children in celebration of Sallah. The IGP is trying to introduce a new dimension in policing, so as to show that inspite of the tedious nature of our job, we are also human and we have the feelings of orphans at heart. He is so passionate about giving to children and widows because God has directed that we care for these sets of people.

” We are trying to ensure that some of these children that have been taken from the streets are giving a sense of belonging. SOS village did well by taking them away from the streets. But if there is no donation from good spirited Nigerians, these children, out of hunger, may be forced to go back to the streets, where they are used for pick pocketing, traffic robbery and other crimes.

“My advice to them is to focus on their studies and also to be encouraged that no matter where they are today or their background, they can still get to where God has mandated for them to be”

He said that the donation would be extended to other orphanages across the country, even as he called on other corporate organisations to extend similar gesture to orphans homes , in order to help keep minors away from crimes.

He reminded that ” It is an offence not to take care of one’s children . Ours as Police, is to arrest anyone found culpable and take him/ her to court. But to avoid that, parents should please give birth to the number of children they can take care of”.

Receiving the provision, which included a cow, bags of rice, beans, garri, the Family Based / Alternative Care Coordinator for SOS children village, Bunmi Onifade, expressed gratitude to the IGP in particular and the Police in general, for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in meeting the children’ s need .

She disclosed that over 100 children were being catered for in the village , adding that some of them were in Primary, Secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions.