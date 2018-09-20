Saraki is a very dangerous person who can go any length to promote his personal interests – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Thursday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters to ignore the alleged crude speeches coming from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, urged the Buhari supporters to conduct themselves and put across their points of view in a decent language.

According to the statement, “The Presidency wishes to react the crude speeches hitting the news from Senator Bukola Saraki who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party with the sole ambition of running as the president of Nigeria.

“In response the condemnable and extremely derogatory speeches by the PDP aspirant, we urge all Buhari supporters to display restraint in language and conduct and to always put across their points of view in a decent language.

“Throughout his political career, Senator Saraki has shown that he is a very dangerous person who can go any length to promote his personal interests.

“The language of his campaign is such that cannot be used against a domestic help.

“Is he just knowing that the President lacked vision? This is someone that the Senator had worked with very closely for more than three years. Amazingly, he never said all that he is now saying against him.

“Rather, his word for and on the President were always respectful and reassuring. That’s the man he called “My Father,” about him “there is no cause for alarm…a President who is healthy, witty and himself.” What then changed, all of a sudden?

“Is he saying these blatantly false and crude things against the President because he is gunning for the same office? Could it be that he is targeting President Buhari because the party he just joined does not have any real issues to highlight?

“Be that as it may, our appeal to our supporters is to ignore Saraki and any such politicians bent on lowering the quality of political discourse. Let them drown in their own waters.”