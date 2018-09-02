Igbo Presidency : Group warns Ohanaeze youths against inciteful comments

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – YOUTH wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has been warned not to unnecessarily overheat the polity by making unguarded remarks regarding the bid by the southeast to occupy the presidency, come 2023.

Leadership of All Progressives Youth Forum, AYF, Southeast, gave the warning while addressing newsmen in Enugu over the issue.

Recall that Ohaneze Youths had last week reacted to a revelation by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, that a chieftain of the APC, was positioning himself for the presidency in 2023, warning that any plot to sideline the southeast will be resisted with force.

AYF dismissed the claims of Ohanaeze youths noting that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was a party of fairness and as such still favours the Southeast for the presidency in 2023.

The Zonal Cordinator of AYF, Engr Titus Nnamani, who addressed a press conference after its southeast coordinator’s meeting said that President Buhari was a man of integrity who cannot go back on his words.

“It is important for us to note here that the APC has not ceded the position of the 2023 presidency to the South West or to any other region. It is still a position to be contested.

“However, the party as a party of fairness believes that the South East was in the best position to produce the President in 2023. APC as a fair and just party will do justice to that.

“There is not need for them to start overheating the polity unnecessarily. The AYF is ready to begin campaigns in earnest to ensure the re-election of President Buhari who is a man of integrity. He will not go back on his words; he doesn’t joke with his words, “he said.

Portraying the President as a man of integrity, the group cited some federal projects in the southeast by the present administration, as a sign that Buhari has no intention to marginalize Ndigbo.

“We are delighted that President Muhamadu Buhari has done a lot for the Southeast. If we had such laudable projects in other administrations, the southeast would have been the most developed zone in the country.

“We thank the president for making the zone a priority in his government. We want the world to know that we the youths of the southeast are ready to vote for Buhari irrespective of the rhetorics of the opposition,” he concluded.

