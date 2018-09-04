Igbo groups ask PDP, APC to zone VP to S-East in 2019

By Chioma Gabriel & Peter Okutu

SEVERAL Igbo groups have asked the PDP and APC to pick their vice presidential candidates from the South East in 2019. The groups which included Igbo Peoples Congress, Igbo Aborigines, Igbo Political Forum, Igbo bu Igbo Foundation,World Igbo Youth Congress and Igbo Progressive Forum noted that Ndigbo have been sidelined for too long in the geo-politics of Nigeria and that its only such move that will assuage them .

They also said that it was the turn of Ndigbo to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The groups asked other 89 political parties in Nigeria to present Igbo presidential and vice presidential candidates too.

Among those they suggested for the positions included Prof Charles Soludo, Mr Peter Obi, Oby Ezekwesili, Osadebe Ibegbu, Ngozi Iweala, Festus Odimegwu, Ike Ekweremadu, Ogbonnaya Onu and Greg Ibeh among others

PDP’s plot to zone VP to S-West or S-South, satanic, barbaric, inhuman —Ohanaeze youths

Meantime, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide yesterday described the alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to zone the vice president slot to the South West or South-South geopolitical zone as satanic, barbaric and inhuman, considering the contributions of the zone towards the upliftment of the party since its creation in 1998.

The group further cautioned that nobody should take the patience of Ndigbo as foolishness and that they should not push Ndigbo to take a political decision that will bury PDP in 2019.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the deputy president general of the group, Comrade Obinna Achuonye and deputy national Public Relations Officer of the group, Mazi Alex Osaka stressed that the plot against the zone will never see the light of the day.

The statement read in part: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had been drawn to a malicious report and nefarious plot that PDP had concluded plans to zone the vice presidency to South-West or South-South over the South East quest to occupy the position in 2019.

“This clandestine plot is barbaric, satanic and will never see the light of the day. OYC insists that the national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Uche Secondus should clarify this allegation immediately before Ndigbo especially the youths take their destiny in our own hands.

“We wish to remind the originators of this malicious plot against Ndigbo, that Ndigbo had paid their price in PDP since 1999. Its morally wrong to return the vice presidency to either South West or South-South after the two political zones had occupied the highest office of the president in 1999 in the persons of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and in 2010 in Dr Goodluck Jonathan, leaving Southeast out in the cold.

“Those claiming that Southeast had the least voters registered should remember that Igbo are everywhere in Nigeria and from our records, we are in 19 northern states, where we have 12.5 million votes and five million votes in the South West and how can you compare South East with only five states with South West and South-South that has six states each?”