Ifuenada, MI Abaga, De-Don hit Jos for ‘Legend Real Deal Experience’

By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for the Real Deal Experience in the city of Jos, as the Nigerian rapper and Chocolate City boss, Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I Abaga, comedian De Don and Big Brother Naija’s Ifu Ennada will headline the show at the Polo Club, JD Gomwalk way opposite polo roundabout, Jos this Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The show which is Legend’s flagship consumer engagement activity promises to be a night to remember with energetic, interactive and entertaining performances. For MI Abaga, it will be homecoming affair being the first time he will perform in Jos since he released his last album in August.

Jos, the capital of Plateau State, is respected in entertainment circles as a talent factory city of Nigeria, owing to its record of churning out some of the best musicians Nigeria has come to know.

The show has become a core staple of Legend Extra Stout and is revered for its perfect blend of fun, music, dance, laughter, games and so much more. Over the years, it has seen some of the country’s biggest entertainers like MI, Timaya, 9ice, Kcee, Harrysong, Oritsefemi, among others, entertain Nigerians across different cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Enugu, Umuahia, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, and Owerri.

The ‘Taste, Tell and Win’ competition is one of the main activities on the lineup for the evening. It is a blind taste test wherein consumers identify Legend Extra Stout as the Real Stout and winners get to go home with exciting prizes such as flat screen television sets, generators and refrigerators, among other items.