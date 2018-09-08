Breaking News
If the Yoruba were visited by genocide we will not be talking of one Nigeria – FFK

On 7:57 pmIn News by adekunle

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Nigerians will not be talking of one nation if the genocide that the Igbo and the Middle Belt were subjected to were visited on the Yoruba just as he asked where did we go wrong in Nigeria?

The installation of the 15th Aare Ona Kanfo of Yoruba Land, Otunba Gani Adams was held at Durbar Stadium Oyo on Saturday by the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
Pix Osun state Cultural Troupe entertaining the audience.

Fani-Kayode made this known on his Tweeter handle on Saturday he said “If the genocide that the Igbo and the Middle Belt have been subjected to were visited on the Yoruba we would not be talking about one Nigeria today.Until you are subjected to genocide yourself you cannot possibly appreciate the pain of its victims and their yearning for freedom.”

He also lamented that ‘in a civilised society the state takes care of the weak, the young, the vulnerable, the needy and the old whilst creating an enabling environment for the strong to create wealth and flourish. Consider the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian models. Where did we go wrong in Nigeria?


