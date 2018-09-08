If the Yoruba were visited by genocide we will not be talking of one Nigeria – FFK

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Nigerians will not be talking of one nation if the genocide that the Igbo and the Middle Belt were subjected to were visited on the Yoruba just as he asked where did we go wrong in Nigeria?

Fani-Kayode made this known on his Tweeter handle on Saturday he said “If the genocide that the Igbo and the Middle Belt have been subjected to were visited on the Yoruba we would not be talking about one Nigeria today.Until you are subjected to genocide yourself you cannot possibly appreciate the pain of its victims and their yearning for freedom.”

He also lamented that ‘in a civilised society the state takes care of the weak, the young, the vulnerable, the needy and the old whilst creating an enabling environment for the strong to create wealth and flourish. Consider the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian models. Where did we go wrong in Nigeria?

If the genocide that the Igbo and the Middle Belt have been subjected to were visited on the Yoruba we would not be talking about one Nigeria today.Until you are subjected to genocide yourself you cannot possibly appreciate the pain of its victims and their yearning for freedom. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 8, 2018

In a civilised society the state takes care of the weak, the young, the vulnerable, the needy and the old whilst creating an enabling environment for the strong to create wealth and flourish. Consider the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian models. Where did we go wrong in Nigeria? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 8, 2018

Why are the names of our soldiers that are killed by Boko Haram not made public? Why do the Fulani militias and terrorists get away with mass murder and ethnic cleansing? Why have the Fulani herdsmen not been banned and declared a terrorist organisation? Nigeria WAKE UP! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 8, 2018

Referendum and restructuring are the solution to Nigeria’s problem. Thanks to Buhari our nation is primed for civil war.2019 will be the catalyst for that war and it will be fought on religious and ethnic lines.All this because of one mad man who believes that he owns Nigeria. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 8, 2018

What the Fulani terrorists did to policemen and civilians in Lau LGA of Taraba state yesterday needs to be seen to be believed.I refuse to post the pictures here because they are too graphic.The Middle Belt is being subjected to genocide and Buhari is behind it.Nigeria WAKE UP! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 8, 2018