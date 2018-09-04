Idahagbon to Obaseki: Politicians aren’t thieves

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Edo State, Mr Henry Idahagbon, has faulted Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged statement calling politicians thieves after helping him win the 2016 governorship election.

Idahagbon disclosed that many All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains would have defected to other political parties but for the intervention of National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking in Benin City, yesterday, he lamented that the governor had allegedly called APC chieftains in Edo State thieves, liars and people who liked money.

His word, “I sympathize with those who are defecting in Edo. Many of them have reasons to defect. The truth is that the party has not been well-managed in the last two years. I make bold to say so without apology.

“This is a state where politicians have been demonized as thieves, liars and people that like money.

“That is not correct. The politicians worked for the current government to come into office. After working for a governor to come in, he cannot call us thieves.”