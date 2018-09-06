Ibom Professionals in Abuja, Lagos back Emmanuel for 2nd term

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

With the 2019 elections around the corner, the support base of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has continued to grow as more groups and organisations have thrown their weights behind his second term bid.

Ibom Professionals based in Abuja and Lagos, led by the President, Mr Udeme Uffot, an advertising practitioner, visited Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, to declare their support for him.

Addressing the delegation, Governor Emmanuel reiterated his commitment to the Akwa Ibom project, saying that his administration had tackled challenges in all sectors of the state economy, ranging from education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure to industrialisation.

He said: “Industrialisation should not be left in the hands of government alone. Rather, groups and individuals should take advantage of the enabling environment created by this administration to invest in small and medium scale enterprises to bring about development, create employment and sustain the economy.”

Earlier, Uffot said they decided to pay homage to the governor as a way of identifying with one of their own, adding that the group was happy at the lofty programmes executed by his administration and described the projects as excellent means of giving back to people.