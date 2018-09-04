I won’t stop opposing govt, Fani-Kayode says as he leaves Force Hqtrs

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-FORMER Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode,has said despite his roles in the opposition which had constantly pitched him against agents of the federal administration, he would not relent.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, who spoke shortly after leaving the Force Headquarters where he had visited on invitation of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, insisted that he would keep playing his roles as an opposition figure in the country.

Idris’ invitation to Fani-Kayode followed the latter’s recent essays, considered not only as conspiracy but also criminal and inciting capable of causing disharmony in the country.

Fani-Kayode said he was invited over his essay titled “Five Useful Idiots and The Spirit Of The Accursed Slave”, which was about Fulani hegemony and terrorism.

In addition, the former minister said he does not regret writing the essay and he will not relent in playing his role as an opposition.

He had appeared Tuesday to keep a date he fixed to honour Idris’ invitation having failed last week to do so on the excuse that he had private engagements.

During his appearance before the IGP team that interrogated him, Fani-Kayode revealed that the officers were courteous and professional during the interrogation.

Fani-Kayode, who arrived the Force Headquarters at about 2:35pm, on Tuesday, had a running battle with the security personnel stationed at the entrance gate to the complex when they asked him and those accompanying him to surrender their mobile telephone handsets with the operatives.

The minister, alongside his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, and other members of his entourage, initially opposed to the request, but later succumbed to the demand of the operatives after they were told that it was a tradition at the Force Headquarters for people coming for questioning to surrender their communication gadgets.

He was then led to the office of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team to meet with the Commissioner in Charge of the unit, Habu Sani.

Fani-Kayode’s invitation might not be unconnected to a petition written by a traditional ruler who is also in the office of the IGP monitoring unit.

It was gathered that the IRT boss briefed the former minister about the petition and introduced the traditional ruler who was already seated in his office to the former minister.

The two were said to have exchanged pleasantries after which the former minister was said to have asked his personnel aides except to excuse them.

The police had, in a letter dated August 20, signed by the Commissioner of the IGP’s monitoring unit, Habu Sani, invited Fani-Kayode for questioning for alleged acts of “conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.”

The letter had directed the former aviation minister to report to the police in Abuja on Monday, August 27.

However, Fani-Kayode had also asked the police for a change in date for him to appear before it.