I won’t disappoint my people if elected governor-Lawmaker

A lawmaker representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, has said that he would not disappoint the people of Cross River if elected as the state governor in 2019.

Owan-Enoh made this known on Wednesday in Yakurr local government area of the state while addressing supporters on the sidelines of his Local Government tour and consultations in view of his governorship aspiration.

Recall that Owan-Enoh is aspiring to be the governor of Cross River under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He told his supporters that he has the capacity, experience, connections, contacts, courage and needed qualifications to be the governor of the state.

According to him, the mandate belongs to the electorates, adding that there was a need to hold such mandate in trust by providing the needed dividends of democracy to the people.

He urged the APC supporters in the state to vote for him during the gubernatorial primaries of the party.

“The journey through the liberation of Cross River has just started. I am here to solicit your support and votes in the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries.

“I want to state very clearly that if I emerge as the flag bearer and goes ahead to win the election by the grace of God, I will not disappoint Crossriverians.

“The choice before Crossriverians is simple because the people are hungry for change. We want to change the narratives.

“At this point, we must elect a candidate that has the good will, popularity, strength and capacity to defeat the incumbent PDP administration in the state,” he said.

He called on members of the APC in the state to prevent present a united front and eschew tribal sentiments when electing the flag bearer of the party.

Speaking, Mr Maurice Effiwat, the Director General of Owan-Enoh Campaign Organisation, said the lawmaker was in the race to rescue Cross River from the bad leadership of the PDP.

Effiwat urged all APC supporters in the state to vote for Owan-Enoh during the party gubernatorial primaries.

NAN reports that in Cross River Central Senatorial District, the lawmaker and his team visited Abi, Yakurr, Obubra, Etung, Ikom and Boki local government areas and were received by thousands of supporters.