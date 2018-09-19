I will turn around Nigeria’s economy if elected president– Mark

A former Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant, David Mark, has promised to turn around the country’s economy if elected in 2019.

Addressing Oyo State PDP delegates in Ibadan on Wednesday, Mark said his intention to aspire for the post of president was to build a strong economy.

“I will turn around the economic fortunes of Nigeria if elected into office in 2019 as the president of the country,” he stated.

Mark reminded the delegates how he made Teslim Folarin, an indigene of the state, the Majority Leader during his tenure as senate president.

He also pledged to tackle the security challenges in the country, saying ” I have the solution to the issue of insecurity in the country.’’

Mark, who told the gathering that he was the bridge builder that Nigerians need, pledged to bridge the gap between the northern and southern parts of the country.

“I am the link between the old and the young, between the men and women, so I am acceptable to all,” he said.

He, however, promised to remain in the party even if he did not win the party’s primary.

Responding, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, the PDP Chairman in the state, assured Mark of the delegates’ readiness to work for the unity of the party.

“Mark is a man of peace and because of his experience and the way he held the senate without rancour for a long time, I am in his support,” he said.

Mustapha, however, called on Mark to remember the state for good if he eventually emerged president.

NAN