I will put my life, blood to see that I shake Nwosu as incoming gov – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Monday said he will shake his former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, as the incoming governor of the state, after 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, adding that by then, he would have become the immediate past governor.



Okorocha spoke at the Imo government house, during the swearing ceremony of Mr Mark Uchendu, as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo state, 9 permanent secretaries and others by the acting solicitor Ministry of Justice, Chinyere Ibeh who represented Attorney General of Imo State.

Also among those who took oath of office, were Deputy Chief of staff domestic, Ijeoma Ignoanusi, Deputy Chief staff operation, Victor Onyekwere.

While the permanent secretaries, include Chukwuemeka Valentine Duru T.U.C Nwokonkwo, G.E. Nnah, Ogudoro E.A. Ezirim Darlington O, Chibuzo Obinna Emenalo Chikaodi R, Ozuzu P.N. and Njoku John O.

Okorocha said: “This administration will end stronger, let me tell you the remaining 7 months left for me I will do the same I did in 7 years in office.

“I will repair all the schools in the state, I am sorry for some of you who say that I have destroyed all the roads. It is because of the unprecedented rainfall. I wonder if the rains are acidic. I assure you that we will put them in order.

“I want to assure you that my people empowerment programme will kick off. It will start with the first names that will be submitted by the traditional rulers of our communities. My government is a government of the poor. I have come to save the lives of numerous poor Ndimo.

“We are going to begin to let our people know the projects we had done since the inception of this administration. What I am doing is to lay the foundation for any governor that will come into Imo state.

“When Uche Nwosu, becomes the governor, he will have no business building roads and developing the Owerri urban cities. Today, Uche Nwosu is the immediate past chief of staff, I pray that one day, I will shake you as the immediate past governor of Imo state.”

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the appointees, the SSG, Uchendu said: “I can’t not express all my happiness. All I can do is to give you assurance. If is a gene that no governor can transmit power properly to his successor I will break the gene.

“Udenwa did not and Ohakim did not. I will put my life and blood to see that I break that gene. Anybody that cannot deliver his ward has no business to be here.

“If we cannot deliver Nwosu, then we have not done justice to the rescue mission. If you are a commissioner there is no need that you do not go to church in your area. We will go to the churches, villages to engage the opposition. We have the stories that can destroy what they are doing.”