I will partner Igbo to develop Southeast region, support restructuring – Saraki

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday said in Nigeria, the democratic institutions were under threat.

Saraki, spoke in Owerri, when he visited the Imo state Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to meet stakeholders of the party as well as delegates for his 2019 presidential ambition.

The Senate President, also said that he was in full support of restructuring of Nigeria, adding that part of his agenda would be to partner with Igbo to develop the region.

According to Saraki, “I am running to be president because democratic institutions are under threat. Nigerians are asking if they are still part of the project called Nigeria. Many are unemployed and government under Buhari does not know the survival process of the economy.

“Let me tell you, we are committed to fighting for all Nigeria and it is time to get a leader that will stand for the right of all Nigerians. A leader that will ensure that Nigerians have food on their table and will ensure the unity of the country.

“We will partner with Igbo to develop what God has deposited in their land. It is our believe that government alone cannot make Nigeria grow. It must grow with entrepreneurs.

“Nigeria deserves a president that has the capacity and ability to realize our potentials.

I am in support of restructuring and I support every states to develop what they have and give a reasonable percentage to the federal government inline with true federalism.”