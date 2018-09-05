I will not condone any act of corruption, illegality – Lagos Taskforce Boss

…frees seized vehicles

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offense Taskforce Chairman, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi,‎ Wednesday reiterate his commitment towards ensuring adequate discipline among his men even as he disclosed that any taskforce member caught collecting bribe or extorting members of the public would face the punishment.

Mr. Egbeyemi who was briefed on alleged touting by members of the taskforce, paid a surprise visit to the agency’s traffic yard in Ikorodu axis and freed some traffic offenders that pleaded for mercy.

He noted that they would continue to have zero tolerance for driving against traffic to make recalcitrant motorists to be law-abiding.



“It is not true that we are anti-masses. We fight those people that are adamant and defiant. We are not in a state of anarchy; we are in an orderly society where there must be law and order. We take offenders to court, and once anyone is pronounced guilty, such a person ends in prison.

“How can a sane driver be driving against another vehicle coming with speed; this is how innocent people are killed,’’ the chairman said.

Egbeyemi charged members of the taskforce to desist from any act that could dent the image of the unit, noting that it would be difficult to enforce law once they engage in corrupt act.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal had declared zero tolerance to corruption and declared that corruption would not have a place in his tenure as police boss in the state.

“I am appealing to Lagosians to abide with the rules and regulations that guide road usage. Be a good citizen and don’t offer members of the task force bribe and in case any of them demand anything from you, please kindly report.

Egbeyemi said that although the unit understood the plights of the masses, but laws must be respected.

“These are things we do but people don’t understand. It is my duty to raid when people are doing illegality.”

Speaking shortly after they were freed, most of the offenders blamed the passengers for their wrong doing and vowed not to succumb to pressure next time.

Segun Olusoga, a taxify driver said his passenger pleaded with him to maneuver traffic arguing that she was late for appointment.

“I drive a Toyota Corolla with a plate number AGL136BH, in the process of trying to satisfy my client; I maneuvered traffic and was cut but to my surprise the passage eventually left me with my problem.”

Mr. Lawal Azeez with plate number GGE817AZ said that when there was traffic he attempted to boycott traffic by passing through BRT lane and was cut, “The traffic around Mile 12 is usually much due to bad road around Ketu, so I was trying to see how I can fasten my journey before I was cut. I admitted to the fact that what I did was bad. I won’t do it again. Thanks.

The case of Mr Akinpelu Atanda with plate number KSF10FB was similar as he admitted to wrong doings as he pledge not to repeat it again, “I don’t know why I was in a hurry, now that I was arrested where am I rushing to, I can’t go again.”