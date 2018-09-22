I will make Oyo economically viable, physically functional- Balogun

Dr. Kola Balogun, an African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, has vowed to make the state economically viable, if elected.

He told newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday that his ambition was motivated by his desire to entrench good governance.

Newsmen report that Balogun is a former Commissioner for Commerce in the state under former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala from 2007 to 2011.

Balogun, who expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious, said he possessed unparalleled skills and qualities to govern the state.

“I am not in the race for frivolities. My mission is to make Oyo State economically viable, physically functional, socially pleasant and environmentally delightful to live and work through good governance,” he said.

The former commissioner expressed confidence that the ADC would form the next government in the state, pledging to execute people-oriented projects.

He said that his administration, if elected, would ensure equitable distribution of resources and projects across all zones of the state.

According to him, “our youths and women will be adequately represented. We will make the state more conducive and attractive to investors. We will enhance the security network of the state.

“We will harness the agricultural potentials of the state, create jobs, ensure functional and qualitative health care delivery system, improve education standard, as well promote sports development.”

Balogun had on Thursday at the state secretariat of ADC, obtained the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms.

Newsmen report that Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, Mr Lowo Obisesan, Dr Yunus Akintunde, Mr Remi Oseni and Mr Rauf Olaniyan are among aspirants who have obtained the party’s governorship nomination form.

NAN