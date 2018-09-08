I was never interested in Politics, I hated it – Dogara

By Nwafor Sunday

The Speaker House of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Saturday revealed why and what lured him into politics, even as he said that he was never interested in it.

Speaking with ‘Daily Trust’, Dogara averred that he hated politics, noting that betrayal and backstabbing were the two major factors that clouded his mind from joining it.

“It will surprise you to know that it wasn’t entirely a deliberate choice on my part to go into politics. I was never interested in it.

As a matter of fact, I hated politics with a passion because of the betrayal and backstabbing involved. I’d already cut my teeth in the private sector, comfortable in my skin about the future having made some investments that were beginning to yield tangible returns.

With that in mind, I thought I needed no career in politics, because of my belief then that those who had a chance of making it in other endeavours shouldn’t have anything to do with politics. Therefore, I had zero interest in politics, generally, much less running for an elective position”, he said.

When asked what his plans were after his speakership, Dogara opined, “I’ve lost interest in planning the next phase of my life. Therefore, my answer to your question is very simple: my training brings me a lot of opportunities for service.

When I am done with speakership, I will weigh the opportunities available to me for service and the one that will result in maximum impact on others is the one that I will embrace without equivocation.

It is not about what I want to do, but how can I deploy my talents and gifts in ways that will have maximum impact on others. I have no other plan.”