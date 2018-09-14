‘I think IPOB should join hands with others, preach on how to live in peace’

Nsukka residents shun IPOB’s sit-at-home order

By Ikpechukwu Ojobor

NSUKKA – RESIDENTS of Nsukka, Friday, ignored the sit-at-home order of the pro Biafra group, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s residence by the Nigerian Army and his subsequent disappearance.



Vanguard observed that Nsukka residents were seen as early as 6:00a.m. going about their lawful businesses as banks, schools, markets, shops and government offices opened for business.

In an interview, a trader at Ogige Main Market Nsukka, said IPOB is a proscribed group and they do not feed her family and as such the group has no right to give her order when to open or close her shop.

In her words: “I thought government has proscribed IPOB. Since they don’t feed or pay people’s bill I do not know the right the group has to order people to sit at home.

Another respondent, a commercial bus driver, Mr Emmanuel Ugwuoke, said that IPOB sit-at-home order is non of his business, as his concern now is his to make money and pay for his two children who will be resuming school on Monday.

“It’s what I get daily from driving this bus that I use to feed my family pay my children’s school fees and take care of other responsibilities as a man.

“I will be very foolish to pack my bus and watch my family stave in hunger simply because the so called IPOB said so. IPOB that will not give me money to buy food for my family at the end of the day.

“What we need in Nigeria is peace and progress not what will scatter the country, ” he said.

A civil servant, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Ozioko, said: “IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country.

“I think IPOB should joined hands with others in the calls for restructuring of this country and preach to their members on how to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“What we need in this country now is restructuring so as to achieve stronger economy and not tribal agitations to divide the country.

A senior police officer in Nsukka Police Area Command, who doesn’t want his name in print, commended the residents of the area for obeying police directive to ignore the IPOB sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses.

The police source said that police and other security agencies had put adequate security measures in place to protect lives and property as well as deal with anybody or group who would molest any residents for opening office, market shop or business centre.

“Police patrol teams are moving round the town and environs but one is stationed in Nsukka main market and along Enugu road.

“I am happy people are going about their normal business and there has been no report of any resident being molested or attacked anywhere in the area ,” the police source said.