I survived death by miracle, says Bamidele after spending 96 days in London

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, on Friday returned to Ekiti State after spending 96 days in London Hospital, saying he survived death by miracle.

He was flown abroad to seek further medical treatment in London over gunshot wound he sustained during a rally organised by the party in the state in honour of the Governor-Elect Dr Kayode Fayemi, shortly after his resignation as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

Speaking while declaring his intention to contest for Senatorial seat in Ekiti Central senatorial district ahead of 2019 election, yesterday, he asserted that medical Doctors in London hospital, where he spent over 50 days told him in clear terms that he survived the bullet wounds by miracle.

The APC chieftain, who served as the Director General , Kayode Fayemi campaign council , was shot on June 1, 2018 , alongside six other party members, who were treated at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH).

Bamidele before entering Ado Ekiti capital city in a convoy of over 50 vehicles, had earlier visited Efon, Ijero, Aramoko, Igede to thank the people for their prayers during his travail.

Speaking to party supporters in the State capital , who danced and

rendered several glorious songs to acknowledge God for his mysterious survival, Bamidele said: “Even the London Doctors told me clearly that I got my healing through miracle.

“I want to say that it wasn’t money that saved me, but I received the

grace of God. Many of the Doctors that treated me in London who were not Godly became born again because of me, while those who believed in God became more dedicated .

“I was shot in the stomach and thigh, in spite of these, I escaped, I didn’t die. This was because of the prayers of my people here in Ekiti and all over Nigeria.

“It was a miracle that I survived, it was God that did it. I thought I would spend more than a year in the London hospital, but I only spent less than 50 days after which I got miraculous healing.

“I want to thank the good people of Ekiti State across party lines and religious divides , it was their prayers and love that saved me from untimely death”, he said.

On his senatorial ambition, Bamidele said he started the journey eight years ago and that this might be the appointed time for it to become a reality.

“I started this journey eight years ago, but our party in its wisdom told me to withdraw and contested for the House of Representatives , which I won. With what I am seeing and outpouring of love and affections from our people, I know it shall be fulfilled this time”, he added.

Fayemi before the resignation had clinched the governorship ticket of the party in a keenly contested primary held in the State capital, which made him the flagbearer in the July 14 election.

Bamidele was shot by a police officer attached to one of the APC chieftains during the rally, which the police had hinged on what they called ‘accidental discharge’.

He was immediately rushed to EKSUTH for emergency treatment after which he was flown abroad for intensive medicare.