I still have an unfinished business at the Glass House – Pinnick

The election into a new board of the Nigeria Football Federation holds tomorrow in Katsina and one of the leading candidates in the four-way battle and incumbent President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick has said he wants a second term in order to consolidate the achievements recorded by his administration.

Pinnick would battle his predecessor, Alhaji Aminu Maigari; ex-NFA scribe Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi and the proprietor of Bimo FC, Chinedu Okoye as his opponents.

Pinnick, former Delta State Football Association chairman said he hopes to take football in the country to greater heights if given a fresh mandate in Katsina.

“We have been able to make the Federation attractive to corporate bodies due to our accountability and transparency policy and this showed in the number of sponsors available. Many more would join the (football) family if re-elected,” he assured.

He added that, “we have been able to construct football house to five state football associations. We are starting Ogun and Oyo very soon, so if elected we shall complete the construction of other state with standard furniture.

“My administration will also ensure stability at the various national teams so that our utmost desire of seeing the country achieve global attention is actualised”.