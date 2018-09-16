I have no plan to ditch APC, says Deputy Speaker, Lasun

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – House of Representatives Spokesman, Abulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) on Sunday refuted a media report that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Yussuff Lasun has dumped the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Namdas said that Lasun was a committed party man and had no plan to ditch APC.

His position was also corroborated by the Media aide to the Deputy Speaker, Wole Oladimeji, who also stated that his principal was still in APC.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara last week exited from the party and pick a nomination form from the PDP.

As a result, speculation became rife that his Deputy might follow suit.

Speaking on the matter, Namdas said that such report was unfounded.

He said: “There was nothing like. I am telling you authoritatively he Deputy Speaker did not defect, he has not defected and he will not defect.

“Though I don’t know what those spreading this rumour wants to gain, but this is a mere wish that won’t come true,. The Deputy Speaker has said it severally, at different fora that he belonged here and will never contemplate leaving the party.

“He is a committed man, he has been tested severally and found to be a man of his words.

“Lasun is a member of APC, that, I am telling you authoritatively”.

In his statement on Sunday, the CPS to Lasun, Oladimeji the report was a ‘machination of the detractors of the Deputy Speaker’.

The statement read: “The defection story of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff to PDP is highly misleading and highly uncalled for.

“Deputy Speaker has said it repeatedly that he is a progressive to the core and remains in APC.

“It is the machinations of his political detractors who are head bent in maligning his political image that are spreading the rumour.

“A silence does not mean that he has left the party, the rumour recently being spread is by his political detractors”. ‎