I earn more than university graduates – Tricyclist brags

A young tricyclist (keke napep rider) on Tuesday in Damaturu has proudly stated that he makes more money than what a fresh graduate earns as salary.

Bukar Babagana, a tricyclist disclosed in an interview with newsmen in Damaturu that he averagely made four thousand naira every day.

“Most of the times I make five to six thousand naira, unless am not fit or my vehicle is grounded.

“After all expenses, I save two thousand naira everyday, which is more than what most of the university graduate, who so lucky to be employed, earn as their take home.”

While responding to a question whether he envies other young men that work and earn salaries, Babagana said “I don’t envy them, sometimes I help some of them.”

He added that “This business is a secret to financial freedom to whoever takes it serious.”

Significant portion of Nigerian youth have ventured into Keke Napep business due the fact that it gives them a better option of not staying ideal.