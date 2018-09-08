I don’t owe my success to BBNaija only – Bisola Aiyeola

By Ayo Onikoyi

We have seen many winners of Big Brother come and go. Some have lasted as long as the reality show ran and others have hogged the limelight a little while longer after the show, disappearing into obscurity soon after. But it appears Bisola Aiyeola, the first runner-up of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija is not going to have such fate staring her in the face.

While many of her peers have gone under, Bisola, mother of one, seems to be growing stronger. If nothing else proves the dark-skinned entertainer is on the up and up, her winning the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 AMVCA which held penultimate Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, should stand in her defence. It was the only award of the night that came with a car and Bisola relished the moment with emotional outburst that brought tears to her eyes.

Soon after the award, the Trailblazer winner, in a chat with Potpourri corrected the widely held opinion that it was the Big Brother Naija show that made her. According to her, the journey has been long, hard and tedious.

“I started out in the entertainment industry in 2006 and in 2008 I was on MTN Project Fame West Africa. I have been acting prior to Big Brother and now we are here after Big Brother in 2017, so, I wouldn’t say Big Brother gave me all or the mileage I’m getting now. I’m stressing it because a lot of people might think I woke up one day and just went for an audition. I’ve auditioned for over 8 years before I finally made it into Big Brother Naija house and at the time it was Big Brother Africa that I was auditioning for, so it’s been a journey and I didn’t give up,” she said.