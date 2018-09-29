I don’t have anointed candidates, says Osoba

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba has said that he did not have anointed aspirants in the state.

He spoke at Ward 13 in Igbore area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area, where he said there was a need for continuity.

Addressing party members, Osoba explained that there was a need for unity in order for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to succeed in the coming 2019 elections.

He said: “I have come here today to preach unity to our members. They should embrace peace and forget all the differences that might have happened in the past.

“My message is simple. We must learn serious lessons from Osun. We must not be disunited. We must go into all races as one family.

“I don’t have any anointed candidate. Whoever emerges must become our official candidate of all of us irrespective of our positions or ages. We must accept whoever emerges at all levels.

“ We must all go out and we must not allow the opposition to return.”