I didn’t know what was happening – Osaka

US Open champion Naomi Osaka insisted she was mystified by Serena Williams’ spectacular meltdown which saw the American legend accuse the chair umpire of being a “liar and a thief”.

US Open Women’s Single champion Naomi Osaka of Japan with Serena Williams of the US during their Women’s Singles Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

“I didn’t know what was going on, I was just trying to focus. Since it was my first Grand Slam final, I did not want to get overwhelmed,” said 20-year-old Osaka after her 6-2, 6-4 win.

Williams was handed a code violation for coaching, a penalty point for racquet abuse and a game penalty for calling umpire Carlos Ramos a “liar and a thief” and insisting “you owe me an apology”.

“Serena came to the bench and told me she had a point penalty and when she got the game penalty I didn’t know that either,” said Osaka, the first Japanese player to clinch a Grand Slam singles title.